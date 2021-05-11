B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,254 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.34. 216,919 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $80.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares in the company, valued at $91,244,792,210.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock worth $530,812,810 in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.81.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

