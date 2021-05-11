B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Makes New Investment in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.09% of The St. Joe as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JOE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $17,162,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,822,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,709,000 after purchasing an additional 179,862 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the first quarter worth $1,955,000. Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter worth $2,657,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in The St. Joe by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JOE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.22. 1,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,122. The St. Joe Company has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.23.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, major shareholder Fairholme Funds Inc sold 204,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $10,253,196.00. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 733,200 shares of company stock worth $36,957,191 over the last three months. Insiders own 44.30% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

