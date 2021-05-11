B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 3,164 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 61.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 400.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 367.6% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRSP traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.15. 29,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,725. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $136.99.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRSP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.82.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

