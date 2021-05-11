B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 5,216 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,216 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,285.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,295. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $47.89 and a one year high of $78.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.18.

