B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Trims Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management owned 0.06% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 467.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of ARKF stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.63. 37,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,879,070. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10.

