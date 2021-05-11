Baader Bank Analysts Give Bechtle (ETR:BC8) a €192.00 Price Target

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €192.00 ($225.88) price objective by stock analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.13 ($195.44).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded down €4.00 ($4.71) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €159.20 ($187.29). 92,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 12 month low of €137.60 ($161.88) and a 12 month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €168.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

