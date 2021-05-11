Baader Bank Reiterates €36.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €36.00 ($42.35) target price by equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.13% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €31.66 ($37.24).

Shares of G1A stock opened at €36.41 ($42.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €20.74 ($24.40) and a 52-week high of €37.34 ($43.93). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €35.51 and its 200-day moving average is €31.07.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

