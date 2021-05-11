Baader Bank Reiterates “€6.80” Price Target for Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1)

Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a €6.80 ($8.00) price target by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Independent Research set a €5.20 ($6.12) target price on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($5.06) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ceconomy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €4.96 ($5.84).

ETR:CEC1 opened at €5.25 ($6.18) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is €5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is €5.27. Ceconomy has a 52 week low of €2.32 ($2.73) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35). The company has a market cap of $14.06 million and a PE ratio of -14.04.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

