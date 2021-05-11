Badger DAO Reaches Market Cap of $304.30 Million (BADGER)

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Badger DAO coin can now be bought for about $35.37 or 0.00061571 BTC on major exchanges. Badger DAO has a market cap of $304.30 million and $31.58 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Badger DAO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085148 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.51 or 0.00061813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.84 or 0.00878784 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00063868 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00108880 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,603,194 coins. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance . The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Badger DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Badger DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.