BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.70

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.70 and traded as high as $7.25. BAE Systems shares last traded at $7.20, with a volume of 39,195 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.70.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BAE Systems stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,154 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BAE Systems were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.