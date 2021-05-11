Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to post $4.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Baidu’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.19 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. Baidu posted sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Baidu will report full-year sales of $19.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.02 billion to $19.84 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.34 billion to $23.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Baidu.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Baidu from $290.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Baidu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $962,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Baidu by 408.8% during the 1st quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 153,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,468,000 after acquiring an additional 123,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. Baidu has a fifty-two week low of $90.94 and a fifty-two week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.97. The company has a market capitalization of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

