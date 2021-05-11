Balancer (BAL) Market Capitalization Reaches $474.31 Million

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Balancer coin can now be purchased for approximately $68.31 or 0.00120326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Balancer has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Balancer has a total market cap of $474.31 million and approximately $180.33 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00084900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00019027 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00060203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00064485 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.83 or 0.00107157 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.07 or 0.00782255 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,260.66 or 0.09266873 BTC.

Balancer Coin Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance . The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Balancer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

