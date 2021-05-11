bAlpha (BALPHA) Hits Market Capitalization of $9.63 Million

bAlpha (CURRENCY:BALPHA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, bAlpha has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar. bAlpha has a market capitalization of $9.63 million and $678,869.00 worth of bAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bAlpha coin can currently be purchased for approximately $736.90 or 0.01307372 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get bAlpha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00085469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00019076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00060763 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.38 or 0.00064551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107899 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.07 or 0.00809131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,315.50 or 0.09430478 BTC.

bAlpha Coin Profile

bAlpha (BALPHA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 4th, 2021. bAlpha’s total supply is 13,073 coins. bAlpha’s official Twitter account is @bigdataprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Big Data Protocol is a DeFi protocol and data marketplace to source commercially valuable data from professional data providers, tokenize *_it, and make it *_liquid. bALPHA unlocks access to the first collection of datasets. The datasets' descriptions and sample data are in the Data Room. bALPHA is the first data token of Big Data Protocol, and can be redeemed for access to the bALPHA collection. “

Buying and Selling bAlpha

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bAlpha directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bAlpha should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bAlpha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for bAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for bAlpha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.