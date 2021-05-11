Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $338.73 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $338.73 million and $132.37 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $16.53 or 0.00029238 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.70 or 0.00084376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.68 or 0.00018895 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00060300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00107771 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $450.21 or 0.00796413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,349.29 or 0.09462739 BTC.

Band Protocol Profile

BAND is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

