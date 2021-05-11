Bao Finance Hits Market Cap of $29.08 Million (BAO)

Bao Finance (CURRENCY:BAO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Bao Finance has a total market capitalization of $29.08 million and $2.14 million worth of Bao Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bao Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bao Finance has traded down 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.00653139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069649 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00250643 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003959 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $666.52 or 0.01164350 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031905 BTC.

Bao Finance Coin Profile

Bao Finance was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Bao Finance’s total supply is 560,270,974,250 coins and its circulating supply is 34,066,471,176 coins. Bao Finance’s official Twitter account is @thebaoman and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bao (包) stands for a treasure or package. Something wonderful that is wrapped up in another layer. Bao buns, or in Chinese Baozi (包子) are delicious wrapped dumplings. These bao buns are the tradition of taking something good that exists and wrapping it up into being a new treasure. Bao Finance aims to do this by being a new protocol that adds features to existing DeFi systems. The BAO token acts as a governance token for the fully community-run project. It is also backed by the insurance fund where all Bao fees go. “

Buying and Selling Bao Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bao Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bao Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bao Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

