Baozun (BZUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. Baozun had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Baozun to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $31.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.41. Baozun has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BZUN shares. CICC Research cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Baozun from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.71.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

