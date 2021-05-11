Barclays Boosts Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target to $239.00

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $210.00 to $239.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 19.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.54.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded down $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $199.41. 7,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,369. The company has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.02. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $124.36 and a 52 week high of $203.18.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,950,000 after purchasing an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $457,809,000 after buying an additional 611,524 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after buying an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $63,182,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

