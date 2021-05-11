Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 5th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

EVKIF stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.00. The company had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 981. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.56.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.