Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.34

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.34 and last traded at $7.34, with a volume of 125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.76.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

