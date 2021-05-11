Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Down 6.1%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $74.38 and last traded at $74.38. 96 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 37,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBSI. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.75.

The company has a market cap of $562.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Falcon Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Barrett Business Services by 76.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

