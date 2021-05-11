Baxter Bros Inc. Raises Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,761 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 1.2% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,481,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $196,540,000 after buying an additional 664,900 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.05 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

