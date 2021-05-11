Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Position Raised by Meyer Handelman Co.

Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 266,352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Baxter International worth $22,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BAX traded down $2.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 119,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.79 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.53. The company has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Baxter International Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

