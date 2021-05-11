Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Given Market Perform Rating at Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$1.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.07 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.17. 207,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,960. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of C$0.74 and a one year high of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$57.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$25.59 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

