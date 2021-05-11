BCE (BCE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BCE (NYSE: BCE):

5/3/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2021 – BCE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2021 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – BCE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.

BCE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.

Get BCE Inc alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for BCE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.