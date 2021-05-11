BCE (BCE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BCE (NYSE: BCE):
- 5/3/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $61.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2021 – BCE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $59.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/30/2021 – BCE had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $62.00 to $64.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/5/2021 – BCE had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/18/2021 – BCE had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Desjardins.
BCE opened at $49.15 on Tuesday. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $49.43. The company has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.18.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in BCE by 67,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in BCE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.
