BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.20

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$56.20 and traded as high as C$59.72. BCE shares last traded at C$59.49, with a volume of 2,481,304 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BCE. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$60.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$57.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$53.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

