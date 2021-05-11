Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BEEM. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beam Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Beam Global stock opened at $26.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.89 million and a P/E ratio of -33.29. Beam Global has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $75.90.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 55.83% and a negative net margin of 94.74%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beam Global will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Global by 33.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 141,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 69,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,025 shares in the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 142.9% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,221,000. 26.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

