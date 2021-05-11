Beam Reaches Market Capitalization of $119.05 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. Beam has a market capitalization of $119.05 million and $36.36 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beam coin can now be purchased for about $1.36 or 0.00002390 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000655 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 533.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded up 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 87,854,040 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.