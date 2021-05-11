Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €172.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €172.00 ($202.35) target price by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the company’s current price.

BC8 has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bechtle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €166.13 ($195.44).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €159.20 ($187.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.87. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €137.60 ($161.88) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €165.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.