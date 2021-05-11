Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €185.00 by Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) received a €185.00 ($217.65) price target from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €166.13 ($195.44).

ETR:BC8 opened at €159.20 ($187.29) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €137.60 ($161.88) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of €165.55 and a 200-day moving average of €168.52. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

