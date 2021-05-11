Beefy.Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $107.21 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 11th. Beefy.Finance has a market capitalization of $107.21 million and $4.82 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,489.05 or 0.02609525 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beefy.Finance alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00066323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $181.57 or 0.00318196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000649 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008808 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00030049 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beefy.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beefy.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.