Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $44.59 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,573 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 28.0% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 58,293 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 28,838 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in Apple by 29.4% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 55,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,617 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 874,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $106,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.8% during the first quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 24,541 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

