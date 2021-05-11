Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,420 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,793 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 4.1% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $33,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 54,786,208 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,539,793 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,351,380,000 after purchasing an additional 810,676 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $175.68 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Pritchard Capital raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

