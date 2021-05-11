Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.52

Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and traded as low as $3.05. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 86,393 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bellicum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.88.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $2.04. The company had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bellicum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,765,000. 20.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLCM)

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-603, a dual-switch GoCAR-T product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat solid tumors that express the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 antigens.

