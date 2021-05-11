BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stephens

Research analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a report issued on Monday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist raised BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.23.

NYSE BRBR remained flat at $$27.64 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. BellRing Brands has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 260.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

