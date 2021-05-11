BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

BLU opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.61. The stock has a market cap of $285.93 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42.

BLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BELLUS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

