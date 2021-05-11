Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Down 17.9% This Week

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.43 million and $1.35 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.26 or 0.00002209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00085723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00060426 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00064254 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.25 or 0.00107787 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.80 or 0.00791559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,279.44 or 0.09290810 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 101,861,203 coins and its circulating supply is 32,207,344 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

