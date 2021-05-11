Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 18,416 Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,000. Global Payments accounts for about 2.2% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,871,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,518,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,616 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,495,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,830,043,000 after acquiring an additional 54,665 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,808,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,035,883,000 after purchasing an additional 325,571 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in Global Payments by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,689,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,726,000 after purchasing an additional 746,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,312,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,509,000 after acquiring an additional 294,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.83.

NYSE GPN traded down $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $194.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.33 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.62 and its 200-day moving average is $198.36.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $14,740,260.55. Also, EVP Guido Francesco Sacchi sold 12,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total transaction of $2,440,399.39. Insiders have sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock worth $23,231,757 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

