Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Invests $3.57 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 2.1% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 890.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 274.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock worth $1,223,463. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.76. 97,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,849,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.87 and a fifty-two week high of $62.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $52.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.19.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

