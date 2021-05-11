Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 57,600 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,333,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000.

Get BHP Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BBL. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of BBL traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.00. 79,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,475. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.31. BHP Group has a one year low of $31.96 and a one year high of $68.04.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $2.02 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.