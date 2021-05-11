Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,858 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 27,120 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up approximately 2.6% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after acquiring an additional 50,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.67. The company had a trading volume of 222,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total value of $731,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. ICAP increased their price target on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.08.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

