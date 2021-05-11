Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,558 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.3% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $234.98. 28,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,067,447. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $167.85 and a 1-year high of $238.18. The company has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.37.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

