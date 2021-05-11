Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 469,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 235.4% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 14,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Several research firms have commented on ADI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of ADI stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.53. The company had a trading volume of 52,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,604. The firm has a market cap of $55.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.09 and a 1-year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average of $148.60.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,566.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total value of $651,607.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,948.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.