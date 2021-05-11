Beowulf Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.02 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. In the last week, Beowulf has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Beowulf coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $553.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.94 or 0.00084560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019106 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $34.33 or 0.00060548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00064639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.82 or 0.00107283 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $444.46 or 0.00783986 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,289.85 or 0.09330870 BTC.

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (CRYPTO:BWF) is a coin. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Buying and Selling Beowulf

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beowulf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.