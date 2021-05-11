BEPRO Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $22.34 Million (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. BEPRO Network has a total market cap of $22.34 million and $3.42 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BEPRO Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BEPRO Network Profile

BEPRO Network is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 coins. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Coin Trading

