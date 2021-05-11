Berenberg Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.43% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €136.94 ($161.11).

LEG Immobilien stock opened at €116.25 ($136.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €115.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €118.03. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

