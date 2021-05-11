Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KBAL has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Kimball International in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ KBAL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,583. Kimball International has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $14.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.84 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. The stock has a market cap of $477.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kimball International had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimball International during the 4th quarter valued at about $430,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball International by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

