Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

TPRKY stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. 1,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,120. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $20.46 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

