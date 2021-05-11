Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $90 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $93.99 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BLI shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkeley Lights from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $2.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. 113,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,035,333. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $816,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,324. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Marks sold 20,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $1,238,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 807,753 shares of company stock worth $44,909,800.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

