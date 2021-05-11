Berry Data Hits Market Capitalization of $12.14 Million (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $12.14 million and $133,585.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data coin can currently be bought for about $6.07 or 0.00010690 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.00655268 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00066962 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.11 or 0.00243279 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003886 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $678.08 or 0.01194402 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00030187 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.58 or 0.00756680 BTC.

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Berry Data Coin Trading

