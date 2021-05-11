bet-at-home.com (ETR:ACX) Shares Down 0.2%

bet-at-home.com AG (ETR:ACX) shares traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €45.05 ($53.00) and last traded at €45.80 ($53.88). 7,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 24,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.90 ($54.00).

Separately, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of bet-at-home.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is €38.00. The stock has a market cap of $321.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25.

bet-at-home.com AG, through its subsidiaries, provides online gambling and sports betting services in Europe. It offers sports betting and live betting; online casinos; Vegas, an online gaming; online poker; and virtual football and basketball leagues, tennis, dog racing, and horse racing betting games.

